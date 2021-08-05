Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $5.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00914883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042987 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

