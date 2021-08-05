ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $33.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

