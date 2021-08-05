Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 21,595 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $520,869,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 502,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

BUG opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.