Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,842 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.47 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.85.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

