Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $2,223,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $7,083,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

SCHW stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.