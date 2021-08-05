Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $535.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $537.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

