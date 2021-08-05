Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $33.80. Arconic shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 1,537 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arconic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

