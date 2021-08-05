Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.33%.

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 117,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,726. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,158.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

