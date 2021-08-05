Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

