Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.41

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 344758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

