Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.