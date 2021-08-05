Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 4,232 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $382.12 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.69. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.