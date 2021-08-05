ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $150.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.00. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $95.96 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

