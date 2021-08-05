Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report sales of $118.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.19 million and the lowest is $113.50 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $414.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 72,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $489.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.