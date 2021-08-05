Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,109. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

