Artfinity Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $361,630.93 and approximately $4,278.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

"AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. "

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

