Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARVN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1,874.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,323,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

