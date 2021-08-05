ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declares $1.04 Dividend

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.0441 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

