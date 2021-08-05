Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $150,307,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.46.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

