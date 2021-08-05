Associated Banc-Corp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

ASB stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

