Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

