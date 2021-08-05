ATB Capital Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$8.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.10. 264,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19. The stock has a market cap of C$206.60 million and a PE ratio of 512.50. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

