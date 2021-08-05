Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 8,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,831. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.