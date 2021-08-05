Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

