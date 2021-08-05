Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 12,349 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $557,063.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $777.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

