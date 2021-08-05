Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.