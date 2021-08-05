AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATRC traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,913. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.58.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

