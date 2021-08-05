Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.98. 48,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.28 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

