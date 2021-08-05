Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.55 on Thursday, reaching $3,376.27. 87,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,465.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

