Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $329.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.49. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $331.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

