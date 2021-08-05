Automata Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 19% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $76.00 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00046884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00101037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00138881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,802.59 or 0.99725759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.95 or 0.00828419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.