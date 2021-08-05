Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,530. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

