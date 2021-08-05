Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.