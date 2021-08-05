Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

