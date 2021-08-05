Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

CAR opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.49. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

