Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.93. 4,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

