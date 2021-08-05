Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aware by 53,664.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWRE opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.20. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

