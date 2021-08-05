AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

AXGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 256,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

