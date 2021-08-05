AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.
AXGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 256,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
