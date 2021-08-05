Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

