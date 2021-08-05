Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 276 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.62. The stock had a trading volume of 314,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

