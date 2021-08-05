Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 450 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 87,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,860. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

