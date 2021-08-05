Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,789 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $270.36. 141,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,356. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $163.57 and a 1-year high of $271.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.59.

