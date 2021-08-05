B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.28

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 1064127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold to C$9.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 in the last three months.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.