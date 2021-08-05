Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $340.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.74.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

