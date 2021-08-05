Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.