Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

