Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.
BBVA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.