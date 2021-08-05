Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BBVA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

