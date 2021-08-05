Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.6-124.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.56 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.84. 236,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.