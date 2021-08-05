Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:BKKPF opened at $3.09 on Monday.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.