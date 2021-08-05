Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,526.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,526 ($19.94) and last traded at GBX 1,526 ($19.94), with a volume of 32516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,466 ($19.15).

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.54.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

